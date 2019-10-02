(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department filed papers asking a judge to delay enforcement of a subpoena for Donald Trump’s tax filings and other financial records to give the president’s legal team time to address the “weighty constitutional issues” involved in the case.

Trump sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Sept. 19 to block a subpoena to his accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, from a state grand jury investigating hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump sued Vance and Mazars in his private capacity, not as U.S. president. Mazars took no position in the case and said it would comply with whatever the court orders.

