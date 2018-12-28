(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has not ordered the Pentagon to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, a White House spokesman said, contradicting reports last week that he’d directed the military to remove 7,000 soldiers from the country.

“The president has not made a determination to drawdown U.S. military presence in Afghanistan and he has not directed the Department of Defense to begin the process of withdrawing U.S. personnel from Afghanistan,” Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in an email.

Multiple news organizations including Bloomberg News reported last week that Trump ordered about half the U.S. force in Afghanistan withdrawn in addition to a complete U.S. withdrawal from Syria. But the U.S. commander of international forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, said Sunday he hadn’t received any orders to change troop levels in the country, according to Voice of America.

To contact the reporter on this story: Shannon Pettypiece in Washington at spettypiece@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Larry Liebert

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.