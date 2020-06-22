(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s press secretary said he was joking on Saturday when he said at a rally that he had asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing, and that he had made no such order.

“No, he has not directed that,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday at a briefing for reporters. “Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact.”

On Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while discussing the more than 25 million coronavirus tests the U.S. has performed to date, Trump remarked that “when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people.”

“So I said to my people, slow the testing down please,” Trump said. “They test and they test. We had tests of people that don’t know what’s going on.”

