President Donald Trump called on the Fed to “match” what he said China would do to offset economic hardship being caused by tariffs

Trump has repeatedly portrayed the tariffs he’s imposed on China as tools to create leverage. Increasingly, however, they’re looking like an end-goal

China may be reluctant to commit to a deal with the U.S. that limits its flexibility on foreign-exchange rates. Tom Orlik explains why the yuan won’t be used as a weapon in the trade war

Fed officials are sticking with their pledge for patience on interest rates, shrugging off Trump’s escalating trade war and his pressure for a cut. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, says an extended dispute might lead to a 50 basis-point Fed cut

Germany, Italy and Spain have all been winners from almost a decade of falling interest rates, while France has been a net loser

India’s consumers are being tested after helping drive the fastest-growing major economy. Finding an ATM in India is getting tougher even as dependence on cash persists

Electronics titan Taiwan is helping its companies to seek out new Asian manufacturing hubs outside China as U.S. tariffs threaten to splinter the global tech supply chain

New Zealand net immigration is rising at a slower pace than previously thought

