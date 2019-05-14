May 14, 2019
Trump Hectors Fed, Tariff Man's End-Goal, FX Failure: Eco Day
- President Donald Trump called on the Fed to “match” what he said China would do to offset economic hardship being caused by tariffs
- Trump has repeatedly portrayed the tariffs he’s imposed on China as tools to create leverage. Increasingly, however, they’re looking like an end-goal
- China may be reluctant to commit to a deal with the U.S. that limits its flexibility on foreign-exchange rates. Tom Orlik explains why the yuan won’t be used as a weapon in the trade war
- Fed officials are sticking with their pledge for patience on interest rates, shrugging off Trump’s escalating trade war and his pressure for a cut. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, says an extended dispute might lead to a 50 basis-point Fed cut
- Germany, Italy and Spain have all been winners from almost a decade of falling interest rates, while France has been a net loser
- India’s consumers are being tested after helping drive the fastest-growing major economy. Finding an ATM in India is getting tougher even as dependence on cash persists
- Electronics titan Taiwan is helping its companies to seek out new Asian manufacturing hubs outside China as U.S. tariffs threaten to splinter the global tech supply chain
- New Zealand net immigration is rising at a slower pace than previously thought
