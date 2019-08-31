(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump traveled to his private golf club in Northern Virginia on Saturday after canceling a visit to Poland to monitor the approach of Hurricane Dorian to the U.S. East Coast.

The presidential helicopter, Marine One, lifted off from Camp David in Maryland, the rustic presidential retreat, at 9:45 a.m. and landed at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, about 60 miles south, at 10:08 a.m., according to the White House.

The White House doesn’t routinely confirm Trump’s golf games although it sometimes releases the names of his playing partners. Photos of Trump at one of his golf courses will appear on social media from time to time. The presidential press pool, which was not at Camp David, was taken on Saturday to a location near the golf club.

Trump tweeted about Dorian at 10 a.m., reflecting the latest forecasts in saying “South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder” from the storm, which earlier had zeroed in on Florida. The president has a briefing on the hurricane at Camp David at 4 p.m., according to his official schedule.

Other tweets by Trump early Saturday included posts endorsing a North Carolina special Congressional election, assessing the state of Fox News, and one that he is “currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements.” He specifically called out former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as “disgusting and foul mouthed.”

Trump’s schedule shows he will spend the night at Camp David before returning to Washington Sunday morning and later receiving a briefing on Dorian at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

Vice President Mike Pence will fill in for Sunday and Monday at events around the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II in Poland.

