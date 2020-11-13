(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump suggested for the first time since Election Day that he may not have won another term but stopped short of conceding the race to Joe Biden.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Friday about coronavirus vaccines, Trump vowed his administration would not “lock down” the country again but said another president could.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully, the -- whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” he said.

Trump, who didn’t take reporters’ questions, suffered a series of major setbacks earlier Friday in his bid to overturn Biden’s victory. News networks called Georgia for the Democrat and legal challenges for Trump crumbled in three other key states.

Taken together, the developments on Friday significantly narrowed Trump’s options to swing the race back in his favor. While the president has repeatedly argued the election results have been tainted by widespread fraud, his legal teams have failed to produce evidence of that, and federal and state officials have called the contest the most secure in the nation’s history.

