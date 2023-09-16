(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump signaled he might pick a woman as a running mate if he won the 2024 Republican nomination.

“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person,” Trump said in an interview for NBC’s Meet the Press airing in full on Sunday. “But I do like the concept, yes.”

Trump, who polls suggest is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination by a wide margin, heaped praise on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who endorsed him last week at a Republican fundraiser in her state where some attendees held up Trump-Noem signs.

“And certainly she’d be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe,” Trump said of Noem. He called her “fantastic” and “a great governor.”

“But we have a lot of people,” Trump added in an advance excerpt of the interview. “We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

Early polling ahead of next year’s primary season shows Trump maintaining a firm grasp on Republican voters compared to 2024 rivals while contending a barrage of court cases that are likely to interfere with his campaign schedule.

