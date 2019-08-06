A day after American farm groups showed signs of losing patience with Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the president hinted at more aid beyond the US$28 billion so far announced if the spat lingers.

“As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do,” Trump said in a tweet. “And I’ll do it again next year if necessary!”

As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do - And I’ll do it again next year if necessary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Over the weekend, China halted purchases of U.S. farm imports after Trump threatened a wider expansion of tariffs on Chinese goods amid stalled trade talks. The American Farm Bureau Federation, the nation’s largest and most influential general farm group, and the National Farmers Union, the second-biggest, responded with statements, urging Trump to wrap up the more than year-long trade spat.

Farmers comprise the bedrock of Trump’s rural base. China placed retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-grown products including soybeans. Last year, the administration announced US$12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by the spat. Trump followed that up with another $16 billion in trade assistance this year.

To put the announced aid in context, the US$28 billion is about equal to the combined market cap of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd., two of the world’s largest agribusinesses dating back some 200 years.