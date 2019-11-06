(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he met with representatives of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to mediate a dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on a Nile tributary whose waters are vital to all three nations.

“The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Tensions have flared recently over the dam on the Blue Nile River that’s set to be Africa’s largest hydropower project when completed. Egypt and Ethiopia are struggling to reach an agreement on how to fill the reservoir -- a process crucial to ensuring a reliable flow to Egypt, which depends on the Nile for almost all its fresh water. Egypt is urging parties to respect a 1959 pact on water allowances, which Ethiopia rejects as belonging to the colonial era.

Ethiopia has suggested that filling the dam takes between four and seven years, while Egypt has suggested a longer time-frame, according to Gideon Asfaw, an adviser to Ethiopia’s Water Ministry.

The countries also talked with U.S. Treasury officials officials.

The meeting, convened by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and also involving the World Bank, comes after Egyptian officials said negotiations with Ethiopia over how to fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam had reached a deadlock. Ethiopia disputes that description, and says a series of technical talks between the three African nations are going ahead.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has thanked Trump for his efforts in resolving the dispute. Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nebiat Getachew, said his country will “present our stand, that there is a solution in technical discussion” and the meeting doesn’t represent mediation.

Construction on the dam is behind schedule and likely significantly over its original 3.4 billion-euro ($3.77 billion) budget. When the government ran short on funding, ordinary Ethiopians were tapped for donations and civil servants donated parts of their salaries.

