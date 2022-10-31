(Bloomberg) -- It took only half an hour in the criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization for Donald Trump’s name to come up.

Even though Trump isn’t charged in the case, Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger invoked him several times in her opening statement Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, in a trial that threatens to reveal the inner workings of the real estate empire that set Trump on his path to the White House.

“This case is about greed and cheating -- cheating on taxes,” Hoffinger told the jury about the more than decade-long tax dodge prosecutors allege.

The defendants, company units Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., paid their already highly compensated executives even more by helping them falsify their tax obligations, Hoffinger said. The two units are accused of evading payroll taxes by compensating some employees, including longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, with perks such as company cars and rent-free apartments instead.

Trump signed off on the payment of private school tuition for Weisselberg’s grandchildren, she told the jurors.

“During the years of the tax evasion scheme, the Trump Corporation actually paid out the expenses I described,” except for the tuition, she said. “That was paid by Donald Trump personally.”

After describing the alleged scheme, Hoffinger summed it up.

“Everybody wins here -- Allen Weisselberg and these companies,” she said. “Of course, everybody but the tax authorities.”

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August, striking a deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office under which he must testify truthfully against the firm, in exchange for a sentence that could be as short as 100 days in jail; the charges against him could have meant years in prison. Trump has called the case “the greatest witch hunt in American history.”

The two units face multiple counts, including conspiracy and criminal tax fraud. If convicted, they could have to pay back taxes and fines totaling about $1.6 million. That would hardly put the parent company out of business, but the trial -- the first involving the firm since the former president left office -- could tarnish the firm’s reputation.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who inherited the case from predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr. and was criticized for not securing an indictment against Trump himself, was sitting in the back of the courtroom Monday. The prosecution kicked off the trial after four days of jury selection last week. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

The case is People v. Trump Organization, 01473-2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

