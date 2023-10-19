(Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors pushed back on Donald Trump’s claim of absolute immunity against charges that he conspired to obstruct the 2020 election, saying that the former president, like other high-ranking government officials, “is not above the law.”

There is nothing in the US Constitution or in precedents set by the US Supreme Court supporting Trump’s claim of sweeping protection against indictment, prosecutors argued in a Thursday night filing. Trump’s lawyers contend that his post-election activities, including efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s wins in battleground states, all fell under the umbrella of his official duties as president.

Trump “purports to draw a parallel between his fraudulent efforts to overturn the results of an election that he lost and the likes of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and George Washington’s Farewell Address,” prosecutors wrote. “These things are not alike.”

Read More: Trump Claims Presidential Immunity in 2020 Election Case

The immunity defense marks Trump’s first attempt to get a judge to toss the federal election case in Washington — one of four indictments he’s facing as he makes another run for the White House. His lawyers have signaled that if they lose on immunity they’ll try to delay the trial set for March 4 until the issue is fully litigated, potentially up to the Supreme Court, which could take months.

Trump has unsuccessfully argued for immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. His appeals of those lower-court rulings are pending.

The Supreme Court has long held that current and former presidents are entitled to a broad legal shield against civil lawsuits over actions they took in their official capacity. The justices have never directly addressed criminal immunity, however.

US Justice Department Special Counsel John “Jack” Smith’s office disagreed that the immunity against civil claims over conduct related to a president’s official duties should apply in the criminal context. Prosecutions are more broadly about protecting the interests of the public, not private parties, the government lawyers said.

Under Trump’s interpretation, prosecutors argued, presidents couldn’t be charged for taking bribes for government contracts, ordering an FBI director to plant evidence against a political rival, ordering the National Guard to murder critics, or selling nuclear secrets to a foreign enemy.

“In addition to the profoundly troubling implications for the rule of law and the inconsistency with the fundamental principle that no man is above the law, that novel approach to immunity in the criminal context, as explained above, has no basis in law or history,” they wrote.

Smith’s office pushed back on Trump’s claim that the Constitution only allowed indictments of a former president if they were first impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate. Prosecutors said Trump’s interpretation would create a “yawning impunity gap” for presidents to escape accountability simply by leaving office before Congress could take action.

The Justice Department historically has taken the position that a sitting president can’t be federally prosecuted — a legal opinion by the executive branch that isn’t binding on courts — but Smith’s office wrote that there’s “universal agreement” that protection doesn’t extend to former presidents.

If US District Judge Tanya Chutkan agrees with Trump that there should be some presidential immunity against criminal charges, it should be narrower and likely wouldn’t cover “predominantly partisan electioneering activities,” prosecutors wrote. They also argued that Trump’s lawyers had described his “presidential duties at a stratospheric level of generality” in order to claim they covered his alleged criminal efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.

