Trump Impeachment to Be Delivered to Senate Monday, Schumer Says

(Bloomberg) -- The House article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, triggering the process leading to a trial.

Schumer said he’s discussed the timing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He didn’t address a proposal from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell to delay the start of a trial for three weeks.

“Make no mistake a trial will be held,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday. “Senators will have to decide whether Donald J. Trump incited the insurrection against the United States.”

