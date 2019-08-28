For the first time since President Donald Trump was elected, more Americans say the economy is getting worse than getting better.

A new Quinnipiac Poll shows 37 per cent saying the economy is declining, compared with 31 per cent who continue to see improvement. Only 30 per cent say the economy is staying about the same, the lowest number on record.

Polls have consistently shown the economy to be Trump’s strongest suit, but the Quinnipiac poll could be a turning point. Not only are people less optimistic, but they’re blaming Trump: For the first time, more Americans say his policies are doing more harm than good, 41 per cent to 37 per cent.

“As trade tensions with China dominate the headlines, confidence in the economy is slipping,” said Quinnipiac pollster Mary Snow. “And roughly four in 10 voters blame the president’s policies, saying they are hurting the economy, the highest level since Trump took office.”

The decline in economic expectations may also be a function of just how high-flying the perception of the economy still is: 61 per cent say the economy is excellent or good, down from a high-water mark of 71 per cent in May; 37 per cent say it’s poor or not so good.

Still, the poll confirms other data points –- like declining consumer confidence among Republicans and independents –- suggesting that Trump’s fate may be tied to the economic outlook in 2020.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,422 registered voters nationwide from Aug. 21 to 26, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.