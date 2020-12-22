(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled he may not sign a $900 billion coronavirus relief package just one day after Congress passed it with bipartisan support.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Trump said the bill included “wasteful and unnecessary” items and demanded that lawmakers increase the stimulus checks due to go out to most Americans from the “ridiculously low” amount of $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill,” Trump said, adding he wanted Congress to “send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done.”

The president’s comments cast doubt on whether the virus aid package will become law. They come days after the White House indicated that the president would sign it. Trump was largely not involved in the frantic negotiations over the bill, only to raise objections after it passed the House and the Senate.

The aid package is attached to a $1.4 trillion measure to finance government operations through September. If the president does not sign it, government funding would lapse on Dec. 28.

