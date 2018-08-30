Aug 30, 2018
Trump Interview Highlights: WTO, Sessions, Capital Gains Taxes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here are highlights from President Donald Trump’s Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News Thursday. Trump spoke with Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait and White House reporters Margaret Talev and Jennifer Jacobs.
WTO
On pulling out of the World Trade Organization:“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO.”
Sessions
On Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump said his job is safe until the midterm elections in November:“I just would love to have him do a great job.”
Taxes
On indexing capital gains to inflation, a change that would amount to a tax cut for investors:“I’m thinking about it.”
Powell
On Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Trump said he doesn’t regret appointing him:“I put a man in there who I like and respect.”
Trade
On a trade deal with Canada, he said he thought it was close: “It may be by Friday or it may be within a period of time. But ultimately they have no choice.”
Tariffs
On the EU’s proposal to eliminate auto tariffs:“It’s not good enough.”
Social Media
On social media companies:"I mean, look the conservatives have been treated very unfairly."
Mueller
On Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe: “I view it as an illegal investigation. I’m not saying anything, I’m just telling you this: You read the great scholars, the great legal- there should have never been a special counsel.”
