(Bloomberg) -- Here are highlights from President Donald Trump’s Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News Thursday. Trump spoke with Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait and White House reporters Margaret Talev and Jennifer Jacobs.

WTO

On pulling out of the World Trade Organization:“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO.”

(Read more)

Sessions

On Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump said his job is safe until the midterm elections in November:“I just would love to have him do a great job.”

(Read more)

Taxes

On indexing capital gains to inflation, a change that would amount to a tax cut for investors:“I’m thinking about it.”

(Read more)

Powell

On Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Trump said he doesn’t regret appointing him:“I put a man in there who I like and respect.”

(Read more)

Trade

On a trade deal with Canada, he said he thought it was close: “It may be by Friday or it may be within a period of time. But ultimately they have no choice.”

(Read more)

Tariffs

On the EU’s proposal to eliminate auto tariffs:“It’s not good enough.”

(Read more)

Social Media

On social media companies:"I mean, look the conservatives have been treated very unfairly."

(Read more)

Mueller

On Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe: “I view it as an illegal investigation. I’m not saying anything, I’m just telling you this: You read the great scholars, the great legal- there should have never been a special counsel.”

(Read more)

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Justin Blum in Washington at jblum4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Michael Shepard

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.