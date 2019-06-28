Trump Invites Kim Jong Un to Meet Him at the DMZ This Weekend

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump invited North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarized zone this weekend “just to shake his hand and say hello.”

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” Trump wrote in a Twitter post Saturday morning from Osaka, Japan, where he’s attending the Group of 20 summit. "While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

If the meeting happened, it would be the third between the two leaders since they began to ease long-standing tensions that risked sparking a military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea. Their previous meeting in Vietnam earlier this year ended without a deal, and talks have stalled since.

Trump is scheduled to visit Seoul Saturday night for an overnight stay and meetings with President Moon Jae-in. North Korea’s state media reported a week ago that Kim had received a letter from Trump with “excellent content,” without providing more details.

Despite the warm words, they’re still far apart on any plan to reduce or eliminate Kim’s nuclear arsenal.

