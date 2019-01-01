(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump invited the top congressional leaders from both parties to a White House briefing on border security and suggested he wants to “make a deal” to end the government shutdown.

It’s the first sign of an opening for negotiations to break the stalemate that’s had parts of the government shutdown for 11 days. A congressional aide said the invitation was extended to the eight top leaders from both parties in the new House and Senate.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday suggested he was offering an olive branch to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who’s set to become House speaker later this week when her party takes control in the chamber.

“Border Security and the Wall “thing” and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker! Let’s make a deal?,” the president said on Twitter. That followed tweets earlier in the day in which he accused Democrats of not caring about “Open Borders and all of the crime and drugs that Open Borders bring!”

Democrats have rejected Trump’s request for $5 billion to start constructing a wall or barrier on the U.S. Mexico border as part deal on spending that would reopen parts of the government.

House Democrats plan to pass two separate bills, one reopening eight departments -- which have been closed since Dec. 22 -- through September 2019 and another temporarily reopening the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8. That would allow negotiations over Trump’s request for border wall money to continue while the rest of the government would reopen.

