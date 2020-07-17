(Bloomberg) -- In a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to tighten the immigration system, the U.S. appeals court in Washington overturned a policy that made it harder for people fleeing persecution to receive asylum.

The court said on Friday that the U.S. government could not limit asylum to immigrants who can demonstrate they are fleeing harmful circumstances that their home country either “condoned” or was completely helpless to prevent.

The decision upheld the ruling of a district judge who had also overturned a second U.S. policy denying asylum to immigrants fleeing domestic or gang violence. The appeals court vacated that aspect of the district judge’s ruling, saying the language of the administration’s policy on domestic and gang violence didn’t create a systemic ban on granting asylum to immigrants in that situation.

