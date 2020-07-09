(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat accused the U.S. of laying waste to the multilateral order in what came across as yet another barely veiled attack on Donald Trump.

“The U.S. are destroying all the elements of the multilateral system that was born after the Second World War,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign-policy chief, said on Thursday during an online panel debate organized by Carnegie Europe. “The alternative is: ‘I am the stronger and I impose my rule.’”

The comments highlight growing exasperation across the 27-member bloc at Trump’s “America First” agenda that has undermined the influence of institutions such as the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization.

Spain’s Borrell has a reputation for straight-talking. He made headlines last month when he called George Floyd’s death in the U.S. at the hands of the police “an abuse of power.”

