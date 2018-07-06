Trump Is Hammering America in the Face With Tariffs, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Calling trade war a “woefully terrible policy,” the chief executive officer of a Chicago-based company that makes coatings for pots and pans said President Donald Trump’s taxation of imports inflicts economic pain on the American people.

“If you have a hammer, you can use it to either nail nails in the wall, or you can hit yourself in the face with it,” GMM Nonstick Coatings CEO Ravin Gandhi said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “And I think that Mr. Trump should stop hitting the U.S. in the face with these tariffs, because I think it’s bad for everybody.”

--With assistance from David Westin and Julia Chatterley.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Gardner in Southfield at sgardner65@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, Jamie Butters, Jonathan Roeder

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.