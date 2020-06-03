(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is healthy, his doctor said in a report on his medical condition that showed he remains obese as measured by his body-mass index.

“Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data indicates the president remains healthy,” the White House physician, Sean Conley, said in a June 3 memo released to reporters.

He said that Trump completed his third physical as president in April. Conley said Trump weighs 244 pounds, one pound more than his last physical, and is 6 feet, three inches tall -- a combination that places him just over the threshold for obesity, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Conley confirmed that Trump took a two-week course of a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, after two White House staffers contracted Covid-19 in May. Trump took zinc and vitamin D supplements along with the drug, Conley said.

Trump has promoted use of the drug to fight coronavirus infection though there is no strong clinical evidence it’s effective. The drug can cause serious cardiovascular side effects, and the Food and Drug Administration has warned it should only be used in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

“This was done in consultation with his appropriate care team members and close monitoring of the electrocardiogram (EKG) for changes in the QT interval,” Conley said. “The President completed the regimen safely and without side effects.”

