(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is hiring former Florida Solicitor General Christopher Kise to represent him after federal authorities searched the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in an investigation of his handling of classified records, according to people familiar with the move.

Kise’s hiring comes as Trump is seeking a third-party review of the materials seized from his Florida resort on Aug. 8 and federal authorities are investigating potential criminal violations. Trump has said he did nothing wrong and is the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Kise, most recently a partner with Foley & Lardner LLP, served as Florida’s top litigator, a counselor to former Governor Charlie Crist and was also general counsel to former Florida Governor Rick Scott’s transition team and a counselor to current Governor Ron DeSantis’ transition team. He did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The hiring was first reported by NBC News.

He has successfully argued four cases before the US Supreme Court and been involved in dozens of cases before the Florida Supreme Court as well as in state and federal appellate courts across the US, according to a biography that appears to have been removed from the Foley & Lardner website.

Trump’s legal team has included James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan handling his lawsuit seeking a “special master” review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, as well as Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb in the search-warrant case. Alina Habba is representing him in several high profile civil matters, including the New York attorney general probe into his company’s asset valuations.

