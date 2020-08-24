RNC to be less about the party, more about the president

President Donald Trump won formal nomination as the 2020 Republican presidential candidate on Monday, a symbolic moment to open the party’s convention and officially kick off the final stretch of his uphill climb for a second term.

Trump ran largely unopposed for the nomination. Before the president secured enough votes to be the party’s official candidate for the November election, Vice President Mike Pence was formally nominated to seek his office again.

Trump spoke after his new home state of Florida ended the roll-call vote by awarding him its 122 delegates.

“Our country can go in a horrible, horrible direction, or an even greater direction,” Trump said in an appearance at the convention.

He began his remarks by again alleging that Democrats would use expanded vote-by-mail systems to rig the election.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right,” he complained. “It’s not going to be possible to tabulate, in my opinion.”

State officials and many Republicans have said voting by mail is secure and have encouraged Americans worried about coronavirus infection to use the service.

The president plans to appear nightly during the four-day event, which after Monday will be staged mostly from Washington because of the pandemic. He is scheduled to formally accept the nomination on Thursday in a speech from the South Lawn of the White House.

The Republican convention comes a week after Democrats, in a mostly virtual event, nominated Joe Biden to challenge Trump in November. Republicans, though, insisted on at least a partially in-person convention. The 336 delegates representing the 50 states, six territories and Washington attended the roll-call vote inside the Charlotte Convention Center.

Republicans opted to hold the formal vote at the beginning of the convention, as the president tries to jump-start his struggling campaign. He trails Biden by more than 7 percentage points nationally, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The event marked a stark contrast from 2016, when Trump faced dissent from Republicans who rejected the reality-TV star’s brash brand of politics. Some delegates at that event cast ballots for rivals Trump had defeated in the primary, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, as well as then-Ohio Governor John Kasich, who endorsed Biden at the Democrats’ convention last week.

This time, having taken control of the party’s apparatus and largely purged dissenters from its ranks, the president didn’t face a serious primary challenge. And with only a few hundred delegates attending the event, the chances for upheaval on the floor of the convention were slim.

”Donald Trump will defend our fundamental freedoms, preserve our American way of life and work day and night to build our economy back to the historic levels of growth,” Ronna Romney McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman, said Monday at the event. “He has been doing all that and more for the past four years and he will do it as president in the next four when the American people re-elect him to a second term.”

In a sign of his control over the party, almost a third of the convention’s speakers are people who are related to the president or work for him. First lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech from the Rose Garden on Tuesday, and all of the president’s adult children -- Donald, Jr., Eric, Tiffany and Ivanka -- will have a speaking role.