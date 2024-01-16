(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his record win in the Iowa caucuses, urged New Hampshire Republicans to reject Nikki Haley, saying her candidacy was being backed by Democrats.

“Nikki Haley in particular is counting on the Democrats and liberals to infiltrate the Republican primary,” Trump said at a rally on Tuesday night in Atkinson.

He focused much of his attacks on the former South Carolina governor, whom polls show within striking distance of him in New Hampshire. The former president said there was a group of people “coming in that are not Republicans and it’s artificially boosting her numbers here.”

The state holds its primary on Jan. 23, the next contest in the Republican nomination calendar. Trump’s rally came a day after he scored a resounding victory in Iowa, well ahead of his two chief rivals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came in second, and Haley in third.

DeSantis and Haley have been battling to position themselves as Trump’s top alternative, a contest left unresolved by Iowa. In New Hampshire, polls show Trump ahead but only by 14.2 percentage points over Haley, according to a RealClearPolitics average of state polls, his narrowest lead in any early voting state.

“I’ll tell you we have these two people. We really got to get back on to Biden and beating the Democrats and not wasting a lot of time with these two,” Trump said.

Haley has been focusing her resources on New Hampshire, where her more moderate stances could play well, and where she could be bolstered by Democrats and independent voters crossing over in the primary. She also has the endorsement of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the grassroots organizing efforts of Americans For Prosperity, the group backed by billionaire Charles Koch.

Trump lambasted Haley, his former United Nations ambassador, as a “disaster” on Tuesday and hit her for seeking changes to Social Security and Medicare and for floating a raise to the retirement age.

“We don’t want to do that,” Trump said. “We don’t have to do that to our seniors.”

Trump was introduced at the rally by Vivek Ramaswamy, the Ohio entrepreneur who ended his presidential campaign Monday night and endorsed the former president after a poor showing in Iowa. Ramaswamy hailed Trump, the Republican frontrunner, just days after Trump cast him as a threat and accused him of using “deceitful campaign tactics.”

Ramaswamy on Tuesday assailed Haley and implored voters to back Trump.

“We have challenges to address in our own party right here at home,” Ramaswamy said. He told voters that if “you want to cut Social Security, you want to cut Medicare, you want to cut veterans’ benefits so we could fork over more money to Ukraine, so some kleptocrat can buy a bigger house, vote for Nikki Haley” not Trump.

“He’s going to be working with us, working with us for a long time,” Trump said of Ramaswamy.

A strong showing for Haley in New Hampshire and her home state of South Carolina could be the difference between a truly competitive primary battle and a clean sweep for the former president, who is hoping to secure the nomination by mid-March as he faces mounting legal problems that threaten to pull him from the trail.

In an interview with Bloomberg News last week, Sununu said he would campaign with Haley across the state and help her find the right spots for campaigning over the next week.

“Shattering the presumption that it’s just going to be handed to Trump is an amazing psychological advantage to someone who’s challenging the former president,” he said.

