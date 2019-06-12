(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump Jr. appeared Wednesday for a closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee, telling reporters on his way in that he won’t be changing his previous testimony.

“No, nothing to correct,” the president’s son said. Senators have indicated they want to clear up what they considered discrepancies between his answers and the testimony of others in the panel’s long-running, bipartisan investigation.

Among the questions Trump Jr. was likely to face is how to square his testimony on his knowledge of the secret pursuit of a Trump Tower development in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign with that of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer.

Cohen initially testified that the pursuit ended in January of 2016, but he pleaded guilty to lying to the Senate panel, acknowledging that the effort to make the deal continued for months longer, well into Trump’s presidential campaign. Cohen, who’s now serving a prison term, also testified that he briefed Trump Jr. on the project.

Richard Burr, the chairman of the committee, had faced pressure from Trump Jr.’s allies to drop a subpoena for his testimony and refused. But the North Carolina Republican is protecting Trump Jr. in one respect: He said in an interview Tuesday he would have no more public hearings in his investigation.

