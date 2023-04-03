(Bloomberg) -- The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s criminal case isn’t allowing journalists to use broadcast recording equipment or any electronic devices in the courtroom during the former president’s first hearing set for Tuesday in Manhattan state court.

While laptops and cell phones won’t be permitted inside the courtroom, there will be an overflow room for the public and press to watch the proceedings through closed-circuit television, and news photographers will be able to take still photos in court before the hearing starts and in the hallway, according to the order issued late Monday by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan in response to a petition by news organizations.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed,” Merchan wrote. “Unfortunately, although genuine and undoubtedly important, the interests of the news organizations must be weighed against competing interests.”

