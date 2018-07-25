(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump reached an agreement with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker aimed at averting a transatlantic trade war, Dow Jones reported.

The report, citing an unnamed European Union official, said Juncker had agreed to work with Trump on expanding exports of U.S. liquified natural gas, lower industrial tariffs on both sides, and import more American soybeans.

Trump and Juncker are set to give a joint statement at the White House later Wednesday.

