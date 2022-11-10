(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump himself was aware of allegedly abusive tax practices at the Trump Organization, the company controller suggested in his testimony.

Controller Jeffrey McConney was asked by a prosecutor at the criminal tax fraud trial of two of the firm’s business units on Thursday whether longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had spoken with the former president about reducing Weisselberg’s salary -- and giving him perks instead -- to lower his tax liability.

“That’s what Allen told me, yes,” McConney said.

Trump isn’t charged in the case. He has denied wrongdoing and called the prosecution a vendetta. Neither Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich nor Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten immediately responded to an email seeking comment on McConney’s testimony.

Bug or Feature?

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office are trying to show that the alleged tax practices weren’t a secret scheme hatched by McConney and Weisselberg, as the defense contends, but part of the company’s business practices and known all the way up to the top.

One striking aspect of the case is the loyalty that prosecution witnesses may feel toward the Trump Organization. Weisselberg agreed in August to testify truthfully for the prosecution in exchange for a sentence as short as 100 days in jail. But he remains on the firm’s payroll and has worked for the family since 1973, starting with Trump’s father, Fred Trump.

The DA’s office has unsuccessfully sought to have McConney declared a hostile witness, which would give them greater latitude in questioning him.

Examining McConney on Thursday, Assistant DA Joshua Steinglass reviewed details of Weisselberg’s annual salary and bonus for the jury in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

McConney told the jurors that he reduced Weisselberg’s reported salary from $540,000 to $432,000 by backing out payments made by Trump Corp. -- one of the two business units on trial -- for his car expenses, rent and tuition for his grandchildren from his W-2 form for 2015.

New Answer

Steinglass asked McConney whether Weisselberg had ever told him he’d discussed the reductions with Trump. McConney said he didn’t recall.

Steinglass then asked him to review grand jury testimony he gave last year.

After reviewing it, McConney said Weisselberg had indeed told him on at least one occasion that he had discussed lowering his reported salary by the amounts paid toward the expenses.

The case is People v. Trump Organization, 01473-2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

