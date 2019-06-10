(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China again if President Xi Jinping doesn’t meet with him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan

Trump also renewed his attack on the Federal Reserve, complaining it doesn’t “listen” to him and contrasting that lack of obedience with the control that China’s leader wields over its central bank

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues face three decisions when it comes to reducing interest rates: whether to do it, when to do it, and by how much

Pakistan’s government is set to unveil an austerity budget today in its first fiscal plan since the nation won a bailout from the IMF to stave off an economic crisis

U.S. job openings remained near a record in April, signaling demand for workers was firm ahead of weaker hiring in the following month; meanwhile, consumer inflation expectations slid last month to the lowest level in two years

The Bank of England doesn’t have to wait until all political uncertainty around Brexit is resolved to raise interest rates, says policy maker Michael Saunders

Chile’s central bank may have stunned the market on Friday with a half-point key rate cut, but the June quarterly monetary policy report showed the move was on the cards all along

