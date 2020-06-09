(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump alleged without substantiation that an elderly protester who was shoved to the ground and seriously injured by police in Buffalo, New York, was a “provocateur” who exaggerated his fall.

Trump’s tweet Tuesday came after the injury last week of protester Martin Gugino, 75, who has been identified as an activist and a member of the Western New York Peace Center. Video showed him approach police and speak to them before being pushed.

Gugino fell backward to the ground and was motionless afterward, bleeding from his head. WGRZ-TV reports he was still hospitalized. Two officers have been suspended and charged with assault, and have pleaded not guilty.

The president said it “could be a set up” and claimed he believed Gugino was attempting to tamper with police equipment by scanning it. He cited a report from a fringe conservative media agency.

Trump has regularly downplayed the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. He criticized the death of Floyd and the actions of the officers involved, but has otherwise generally praised the actions of police in protests this month. Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston on Tuesday.

