(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s fight to revive his Twitter feed was dashed by a federal judge, at least for now.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco threw out the former president’s challenge to his permanent ban from Twitter Inc.’s platform for stoking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But Trump’s lawyers will be allowed to revise the lawsuit and try again.

Trump is continuing to fight for his right to get back on the social media platform despite vowing in recent media interviews not to return to tweeting even if he’s reinstated once Elon Musk, who has agreed to buy the platform, takes over. Musk claims Twitter has censored free speech.

