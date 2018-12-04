(Bloomberg) -- Maryland and Washington officials plan to subpoena records from 30 companies and federal agencies with information about spending by foreign and domestic governments at Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel as part of a lawsuit accusing the president of enriching himself through the White House.

The subpoenas will be issued Tuesday, a day after a federal judge approved a schedule for the two sides to exchange documents as part of the attorneys general’s lawsuit. They claim that Trump’s ownership of the luxury hotel violates the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses because visiting government officials may be spending money there as part of a plan to curry favor from the president.

The case is among a number of legal and political challenges to Trump’s ownership of a sprawling empire, spurring criticism from Democrats and some Republicans that Trump is seeking to profit from the presidency.

In winning the court’s approval to delve into Trump’s records, the D.C. and Maryland attorneys general will be entering a realm of the president’s life he once declared off limits to those probing him.

But that hasn’t stopped investigators. Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller won a guilty plea from Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who told a judge that then-candidate Trump secretly sought to develop a Moscow Trump Tower until well after the 2016 Iowa primary.

And last month New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood won a court ruling allowing the state to move forward with a lawsuit accusing the president and his three oldest children of engaging in a decade-long pattern of self-dealing and using the nonprofit’s funds for political purposes.

The attorneys general lawsuit is taking a different tack, searching for proof that Trump’s luxury hotel -- just blocks from the White House -- is enriching him in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit names just Trump as a defendant. The hotel and its BLT Prime restaurant are third-parties from whom the attorneys general will seek information about the extent of foreign and domestic government business, steps taken to attract their business, and the flow of money from the president’s trust to Trump himself.

The attorneys general will also scrutinize competing hotels, restaurants and event spaces in Maryland and the District for evidence they’re losing customers to the president.

The Justice Department lawyers last week told U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte that they’ll seek permission from an an appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, to appeal and to freeze the evidence-gathering process while that review plays out.

The case is District of Columbia v. Trump, 17-cv-1596, U.S. District Court, District of Maryland (Greenbelt).

