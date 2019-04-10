(Bloomberg) -- New York attorney Alan Futerfas helped a client who was convicted in a pump-and-dump scheme 16 years ago hide more than $1 million from the federal government, which was supposed to be paid as part of a $25 million fine, U.S. prosecutors said.

Futerfas was cited for improper conduct by the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, New York, Richard Donoghue. In a letter to a judge Wednesday, Donoghue said Futerfas assisted a client named Myron Gushlak “in diverting” money he’d been ordered to pay.

Futerfas, a veteran criminal defense lawyer, has gained attention for other, higher-profile clients in recent years -- Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization.

“I am aware of the letter,’’ Futerfas attorney Steven Kessler said. “From my point of view, the government’s conduct in filing this letter is absolutely inexcusable. Given the meetings and communications that we’ve had, this is really coming as a shock to my client.’’

“There was nothing whatsoever improper about anything that Mr. Futerfas did in this regard,’’ Kessler said. “During this time, Mr. Futerfas obtained advice from two legal experts before making any transfers that the government discusses in its letter.’’

U.S. Fugitive

The conduct at issue occurred in 2011 and it’s unclear why it’s surfacing now. As of last year, Gushlak was believed to be in Dubai and was a fugitive in another case in Florida.

Gushlak pleaded guilty in 2003 to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering. In 2010 he was sentenced to six years in prison.

At his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered Gushlak to pay the $25 million fine "immediately" and and "in a lump sum," according to the government. Garaufis also later directed him to repay victims of his fraud almost $17.5 million.

Several months later Furtefas received $1.14 million in his attorney’s escrow account that Gushlak had put up as bail in another case. Furtefas used the money to pay Gushlak’s credit card bills, legal bills and sent $100,000 to Gushlak’s son Ryan, Donoghue wrote.

Those disbursements “undermined the government’s ability to enforce the criminal fine judgment that was ultimately entered against Gushlak,” Donoghue wrote.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis has the discretion to find Futerfas in civil contempt as a result, Donoghue said in his letter.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Donoghue, declined to comment on the timing of the government’s letter to the court.

The case is U.S. v. Gushlak, 03-cr-833, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

To contact the reporters on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net;David Voreacos in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, at dvoreacos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider, Jeffrey D Grocott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.