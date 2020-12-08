Trump Lawyer Is Sued After Saying Cyber Official Should Be Shot

(Bloomberg) -- The former head of a U.S. cybersecurity agency sued one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, alleging a campaign of threats and defamation.

In a lawsuit filed in state court in Maryland on Tuesday, Christopher Krebs accused Trump lawyer Joseph diGenova and the Trump re-election campaign of stoking harassment against him after he issued a statement defending the results of the 2020 election.

After the vote, Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, issued a statement alongside state officials calling the election “the most secure in American history.” Trump retaliated on Twitter, firing Krebs and calling the statement “highly inaccurate.” Then, on Nov. 30, diGenova attacked Krebs in an appearance on Newsmax, saying he should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot.”

The lawsuit said diGenova’s statements prompted a barrage of harassment from the president’s supporters and put Krebs and his family in danger.

“The defendants issued an unlawful and inflammatory ‘call to action’ for plaintiff to suffer the fate of a convicted traitor,” Krebs said in the suit.

DiGenova and the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the suit.

A longtime associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, diGenova appears frequently on conservative talk shows to defend the president. He has played a public role in Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread election fraud as a member of the so-called “elite strike force” seeking to overturn the election results in court.

Krebs seeks damages of at least $75,000 and the removal of a video of diGenova’s remarks from the Newsmax archives. Newsmax is also named as a defendant in the suit, accused of aiding and abetting the alleged defamation. Newsmax didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

