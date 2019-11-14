(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer has a new client, a Ukrainian billionaire who launched the career of the country’s recently elected president, Vlodymyr Zelinskiy.

Marc Kasowitz, a New York lawyer who has frequently worked for Trump over the years and helped him coordinate his response to the U.S. special counsel’s Russia investigation, recently signed on to defend Igor Kolomoisky, according to a court filing in Delaware. Kasowitz is representing Kolomoisky to fight civil claims in the U.S. that he stole billions of dollars from a Ukrainian bank and used the money to buy office buildings and businesses in the U.S.

Kolomoisky is also under investigation by the FBI, in coordination with federal prosecutors in Cleveland, where the billionaire has amassed a substantial number of office buildings, according to two people familiar with the matter.

In Ukraine, Kolomoisky controlled the TV network that broadcast a hit comedy show starring Zelinskiy, helping the comedian boost his name recognition and popularity in the years leading up to April’s election. From 2006 to 2016, Kolomoisky was part owner of PrivatBank, one of Ukraine’s biggest lenders. The bank was nationalized in December 2016 after reports of corruption tied to Kolomoisky and other owners.

Kasowitz’s arrival in the case adds an intriguing wrinkle, considering his close relationship to Trump and the congressional impeachment inquiry’s focus on Trump’s desire to get Zelinskiy to start criminal investigations that could benefit his re-election campaign.

Kasowitz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank PrivatBank v. Kolomoisky, 2019-0377, Delaware’s Chancery Court.

