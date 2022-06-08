(Bloomberg) -- A law professor who advised Donald Trump on his efforts to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election was ordered to hand over 159 more documents to congressional investigators probing the Capitol riot.

The ruling late Tuesday by a federal judge in California comes as the House committee investigating the January 2021 insurrection prepares to hold its first public hearings, starting Thursday.

John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University’s law school, sued the panel to avoid giving it documents sought in a subpoena, arguing they were protected by attorney-client privilege. US District Judge David O. Carter in Santa Ana ruled that 440 documents were privileged, giving Eastman a partial victory.

Eastman has been under scrutiny by the committee since details of his plan to undo Joe Biden’s election became public. A judge in March ordered him to turn over a trove of documents to the committee, saying they weren’t subject to attorney-client privilege because it was “more likely than not” that Trump had committed crimes.

In court filings, Eastman has stood by his contention that the election was stolen, even though Trump’s own attorney general found there was no basis to the assertion. Eastman has said the position of the House committee and news media on the matter “is itself the actual big lie.”

It isn’t the first time Eastman has been ordered to hand over documents in the case. The judge in March ordered him to produce 101 documents dated just before and after the attack. He handed them over in April.

In May, Eastman gave up hundreds more documents. Tuesday’s ruling covers one of the last batches of disputed records he sought to keep from investigators.

