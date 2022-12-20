(Bloomberg) -- The author who sued Donald Trump for defamation over his claim that she made up an account of his raping her was pressed on her accusation by his lawyer during a deposition.

E. Jean Carroll filed a partial transcript of the October deposition late Monday in federal court in New York to back her argument that Trump has gathered most of the evidence he needs for a trial, which he is seeking to push back. The transcript shows Trump attorney Alina Habba eliciting information about Carroll’s love life as well as fresh details of the alleged assault in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

In taking Carroll’s sworn testimony, Habba raised the nature of the alleged encounter.

“Have you ever questioned if what happened in that dressing room was rape?” she asked Carroll, according to the transcript of the Oct. 14 deposition.

“I question whether he thought it was rape,” Carroll said. “I never questioned what I thought.”

Habba asked Carroll if she had screamed during the alleged attack. Carroll said she hadn’t, but turned the question back on the lawyer.

“Every woman who admits to being attacked has to answer that question, ‘why didn’t you scream, why did you come forward when you did?’” she said.

Habba didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Monday’s filing. Details of the deposition haven’t previously been made public.

Trump’s Perils

The transcript was filed as the defamation suit, which Carroll brought in 2019 after Trump publicly accused her of fabricating the assault, and a battery suit she filed last month move toward a potential joint trial as soon as April. The litigation is coming to a head as Trump runs for president in 2024 and as he faces an array of other legal dangers. On Monday the congressional committee probing the events surrounding last year’s attack on the Capitol recommended he be prosecuted for his role.

At one point in the deposition, Habba asked Carroll why she didn’t go public with her claim right after the alleged assault, according to the transcript.

“I’m going to say something that even surprises me because women who have been raped are looked at in this society as less, are looked at as spoiled goods, are looked at as rather dumb to let themselves get attacked,” Carroll said.

Alleged Assault

Asked by Habba, Carroll said her decision to go public in 2019 had nothing to do with the prospect that Trump would run for president again in 2020.

Trump was deposed by Carroll’s lawyer at his Mar-a-Lago resort, but the portion of that transcript included in Monday’s filing was fully redacted.

Carroll, who first described the alleged rape at Bergdorf Goodman in 2019 in New York magazine, testified that she ran into Trump while they were both shopping, browsed together while bantering and eventually entered the deserted lingerie section, where Trump said he wanted to buy something for a woman. Carroll described in detail the rape that allegedly followed as well as her escape when she said she eventually pushed him away with her knee.

Intimate Details

She also testified that she hadn’t had sex since the rape, part of the suffering she said she has experienced from the alleged attack, which could result in financial damages if she wins the battery case. She said she hadn’t dated much since then either.

“It’s not for lack of trying,” she said. “I wanted to meet people. I just — the music had stopped.”

“Why do you think the music had stopped?” Habba asked.

“Well, looking back on it, it may have been what happened at Bergdorf’s.”

The defamation case is Carroll v. Trump, 22-cv-10016, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

