(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said details about all the women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct over the years, including information about any payoffs, are irrelevant to a defamation lawsuit filed by a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who claims he groped her.

Summer Zervos, who says Trump defamed her when he dismissed her allegation as a lie, is demanding details about Trump’s other accusers as part of a "fishing expedition" to gather damaging information, Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz said in a Sept. 14 filing in state court in Manhattan.

Zervos’s "only purported basis for seeking this irrelevant information is to improperly attempt to show that defendant has a propensity to act in a similar manner here -- evidence of which is not admissible under any theory in this case," Kasowitz said.

Zervos, who met with Trump in hopes of securing a job after her Apprentice appearance in 2005, claims he “ambushed” her on more than one occasion starting in 2007, kissing her, touching her breast and pressing against her. She is one of at least 19 women who have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Trump has repeatedly denied such allegations.

Zervos wants Trump to identify any woman who ever alleged that he subjected her to unwanted sexual touching or other inappropriate behavior -- as well as any details on payoffs to those women. The details could show if Trump has deliberately made false statements about other accusers, potentially undercutting his ability to argue that he just has a bad memory.

New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter in May allowed Zervos to move forward with her case despite Trump’s attempt to assert immunity as a sitting president. Trump agreed to provide written answers in a deposition.

He has called the lawsuit politically motivated, saying he can’t be held liable for engaging in political speech that’s protected by the First Amendment.

The case is Zervos v. Trump, 150522/2017, New York Supreme Court, New York County.

