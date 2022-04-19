(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s insistence on arbitrating customer disputes may have backfired in the face of a conservative campaign challenging the company’s move to boost Black-owned businesses after George Floyd’s murder.

The firm of William Consovoy, a lawyer best-known for representing former President Donald Trump, used social media to enlist customers who claimed Uber Eats’s 2020 waiver of delivery fees for Black-owned restaurants constituted “unlawful reverse discrimination” against those ordering from other businesses and ultimately filed more than 31,000 individual demands for arbitration.

Last week, a New York appeals court ruled that Uber had to pay the American Arbitration Association an invoice of nearly $11 million to deal with the Consovoy firm’s claims. The total is expected to top $91 million in fees alone, an amount Uber called “astronomical.”

But the court said in its Thursday ruling that Uber was bound by its own bargain.

“While Uber is trying to avoid paying the arbitration fees associated with 31,000 nearly identical cases, it made the business decision to preclude class, collective, or representative claims in its arbitration agreement with consumers and AAA’s fees are directly attributable to those decisions,” the court said.

Arbitration is generally seen as more business-friendly than litigation, and Uber has aggressively defended its right to require customers and workers to arbitrate disputes instead of filing lawsuits.

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Uber, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Theodore Hecht, a lawyer for AAA, declined to comment. Consovoy also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

According to the decision, Uber’s deal with the AAA calls for the company to pay a $500 filling fee, $1,400 standard case management fee, $1,500 arbitrator fee for each matter. Though AAA had discounted the filing fees, Uber claimed the amount sought was still nearly 75% of the association’s total 2020 operating revenue.

Consovoy represented Trump in his fight to keep his taxes secret and famously arguing that the president could shoot someone and avoid prosecution while in office. The lawyer has also been leading the challenge to Harvard University’s affirmative action policies that is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In its case against the AAA, Uber said Consovoy’s firm was “manipulating the arbitral process to prop up baseless claims of ‘reverse discrimination’ in an effort to punish Uber for supporting the Black community in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.”

