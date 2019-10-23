Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to recognize broad legal immunity protecting the president, his companies and business associates from criminal investigation, arguing that judges should block a grand jury subpoena requiring Trump’s accountants to provide his tax returns.

Arguments got underway Wednesday morning in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan, where Trump’s lawyers are asking a three-judge panel — all appointed by Democratic presidents — to reverse a ruling by a lower-court judge who rejected Trump’s effort to block the subpoena. On Oct. 7, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan called the president’s claim of absolute immunity “repugnant” to the structure of the U.S. government and to the country’s constitutional values.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records to disguise hush-money payments made before the 2016 election to two women who claimed they had sex with Trump. He sued in September — as an individual and not as president — in hopes of blocking the accounting firm Mazars USA LLP from turning over eight years of tax filings and other financial documents.

“We view the entire subpoena as an inappropriate fishing expedition,” Trump lawyer William Consovoy told the court.

The case has been fast-tracked to the Court of Appeals may wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court after the panel rules.

Trump’s legal team argued in court papers that the Constitution gives the president “absolute immunity” from state judicial process, including the New York grand jury’s demand for evidence.

“That the Constitution empowers thousands of state and local prosecutors to embroil the President in criminal proceedings is unimaginable,” Trump’s lawyers said.

'REMARKABLE PROPOSITION'

Vance argued in court filings that Trump is making a “remarkable proposition” to the court, “not only that a sitting president enjoys blanket immunity from criminal prosecution,” but that the immunity protects him from subpoenas targeting actions taken before he took office and that it extends to his companies, former associates and employees.

“This extravagant claim is unsupported by constitutional text, statute, or caselaw,” Vance argued.

Marrero, in his initial ruling, said that because the case concerns a state grand jury subpoena, it should be decided by a state court. He also said Trump was unlikely to win on his constitutional arguments.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court in Washington upheld a different subpoena ordering Mazars to give Trump’s financial records to Congress. In a 2-1 decision, the court rejected arguments that the House Oversight and Reform Committee had no legitimate legislative reason to seek the information.

The New York case is being heard by a panel of three judges, including Chief Judge Robert Katzmann, who holds a doctorate in government in addition to his law degree; Denny Chin, the judge who sentenced Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff to 150 years in prison; and Christopher Droney, who in September was in the majority of a 2-1 panel that revived a suit against Trump targeting alleged violations of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses.

The case is Trump v. Vance, 19-3204, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (Manhattan).