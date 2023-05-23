(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s attorneys are seeking a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland related to a special counsel’s probe of the former US president.

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors,” John Rowley and James Trusty said in the letter posted by Trump on his Truth Social platform.

Trump is at the center of two probes being run by Special Counsel Jack Smith. One of them explores efforts by the former president and his allies to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. The other centers on whether Trump or anyone else mishandled classified information after he left the White House, or obstructed justice.

The attorneys’ letter didn’t specify the matter they sought to address with Garland. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Smith is finalizing the documents probe and has interviewed most employees at Trump’s Florida residence, the Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.