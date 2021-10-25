(Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp. is steadying Monday after a wild 846% surge last week as retail traders piled in after it announced a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the former president said he was planning a new social media platform called Truth Social.

Now shares of the Trump-linked special purpose acquisition company are trading at around the $100, or nearly 10 times the SPAC’s $10 debut in September. The stock soared as high as $175 on Friday and rose as much as 29% in early Monday trading before retreating to a roughly 7.6% gain.

Meanwhile, shares of Creatd Inc., which announced a new non-fungible token drop that includes photos of Trump, surged as much as 69% Monday after it was talked about on StockTwits and Reddit.

