(Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.

The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20% after the posting circulated in chatrooms and social media.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI, a blank-check firm set to bring Rumble Inc. public, also rose. Rumble and Trump Media have inked a tech and cloud services agreement for Rumble to deliver video and streaming for Truth Social. Shares of the SPAC rallied as much as 4.1%, extending a four-day winning streak.

