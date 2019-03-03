(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said that the House hearing of his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen contributed to his decision to walk away from negotiations with North Korea.

“For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the ‘walk,’” Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.

Trump’s account on Sunday differs from his explanation last week, when Trump said that he walked out of talks with Kim Jong Un because the North Korean leader’s request for sanctions relief was unacceptable.

On Wednesday, Cohen testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee about Trump’s misdeeds, while the president was in Vietnam to negotiate with Kim. Trump told the press at the time that he had watched coverage of the hearing.

