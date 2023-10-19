(Bloomberg) -- A Ladder Capital Corp. executive with close ties to Donald Trump testified that the firm approved a $160 million loan to the former president in 2015 based in part on his claim that he was worth $5.8 billion — a figure New York state alleges in its civil fraud case was inflated by more than 50%.

Jack Weisselberg, son of longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, testified during the fraud trial Thursday in Manhattan about the refinancing for Trump’s 40 Wall Street skyscraper the year before the real estate mogul was elected president. Trump had turned to Ladder after the loan originator, Capitol One, declined to refinance it.

The suit, brought last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges Trump reaped $250 million in “illegal profit” by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars a year, duping Ladder, Deutsche Bank AG and other lenders into giving him better terms. It’s one of six trials Trump is facing as he campaigns to return to the White House in 2024.

“Was it your understanding that Ladder relied upon this statement of financial condition?” Colleen Faherty, a lawyer for James, asked the younger Weisselberg on the witness stand.

“For 40 Wall, we wanted to make sure there was enough liquidity to cover the obligation,” Weisselberg replied.

“That doesn’t quite respond to my question,” Faherty said.

“The net worth is one of the things we look at it, I wouldn’t say it was a key factor,” Weisselberg said.

“It was a factor?” Faherty persisted.

“It was a factor,” Weisselberg said.

The exchange follows similar testimony last week from former Deutsche Bank risk manager James “Nicholas” Haigh, who said he made decisions on hundreds of millions of dollars in Trump loans based on the same annual statements of financial condition. Haigh, who had the final say on loans to some of the bank’s wealthiest US clients, was the first of a half dozen witnesses affiliated with the German lender to testify at the trial, which is in its third week.

While neither Jack Weisselberg nor Ladder are defendants in the suit, the complaint states that the lender and Trump Organization in 2015 “worked to manipulate the appraisal figure” for 40 Wall Street “by unreasonably lowering expenses (thus increasing net income), in some instances by revising the building’s budget to reclassify repeated annual costs as ‘one time expenses.’”

Trump, who denies wrongdoing, is also expected to testify later in the proceedings, which are expected to last months. Earlier this week, when he attended the trial in person, Trump said outside court that he intends to bring to court “plaques and trophies” from institutions he did business with, which he says he received “for having done such a good job.”

The state doesn’t allege the banks lost money by lending to Trump. But James does say Trump violated New York law by using false financial statements in business transactions.

Before the trial started, the judge overseeing the case ruled Trump is liable for fraud, based on the strength of the evidence alone. He’s now listening to testimony on the state’s six remaining claims as well as penalties.

