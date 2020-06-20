(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will look to draw on the energy of his biggest fans Saturday night in Tulsa, even while shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, rocky race relations, the release of a damaging new book, and other tumult.

The president was due to speak twice in Oklahoma’s second-largest city, once at an outdoor “Great American Comeback” celebration and later at his signature campaign rally inside the 19,199-capacity BOK Center. His outdoor remarks, where Trump was scheduled to address the overflow crowd, were canceled shortly before they were scheduled to start.

Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand after flying to Tulsa separately from the president.

Rallies were the centerpiece of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and have continued through his presidency. The Tulsa rally is Trump’s first since March 3 in Charlotte, when the coronavirus pandemic precipitated shelter in place guidelines.

The virus, and the Trump administration’s response, continues to shadow events. The huge, indoor gathering has been tagged by health experts as a potential Covid-19 superspreader event given the thousands of attendees sitting or standing shoulder-to-shoulder for hours with no social distancing. Face masks and hand sanitizer are on offer, but many in the arena are going mask-free.

On a day where U.S. coronavirus cases had the biggest reported jump in three weeks, six members of Trump’s advance team tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent to quarantine. Oklahoma has among the fewest incidences of coronavirus in the U.S. but its caseload now tops 10,000.

Trump, mostly confined to the White House for three months with a few side trips, including to the West Point graduation ceremony last weekend, has been drawing energy from the event.

In a tweet Friday, he expressed excitement, saying that there are “big crowds and lines already forming” and that his campaign “starts” on Saturday night.

The president’s campaign has tweeted video of people lined up for the rally days in advance. More than 1 million tickets were requested, the campaign said.

Even at the height of the pandemic the president longed for a resumption of the raucous events, which are designed to tap into the enthusiasm of his most hard-core voters.

“For me, it’s a tremendous way of getting the word out,” Trump said in response to a question at an April 17 White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. “I hope we’re going to have rallies. I think they’re going to be bigger than ever.”

The president warned Friday that authorities would treat protesters more harshly than in other major U.S. cities where anti-brutality demonstrations have taken place.

Police in Tulsa were braced for unrest, and protesters jostled with Trump supporters near the stadium.

“Protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally,” said Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesman.

Trump moved the rally back a day after initially scheduling it for Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery, drawing criticism that he was insensitive to the plight of African Americans. Tulsa is the site of one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history, the 1921 sacking of a prosperous Black neighborhood named Greenwood by a White mob.

His campaign is sending more than 50 of its surrogates to the rally, including a large contingent representing the campaign’s outreach initiative called “Black Voices for Trump.”

In the hours before his arrival, Trump courted new controversy as Geoffrey S. Berman, the chief federal prosecutor in New York, resigned after a remarkable stand-off with Attorney General William Barr and contradictory comments from the president.

(Updates to show outdoor remarks cancelled in second paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.