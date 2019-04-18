(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court dismissed the Trump administration’s request to block California from enforcing some sanctuary laws aimed at protecting the state’s undocumented immigrant populations.

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a ruling Thursday, agreed with a lower court’s decision to throw out the Justice Department’s complaint in which the government claimed California is circumventing federal authority by imposing its own rules for cooperation with U.S. immigration agents.

The Ninth Circuit often draws the ire of President Donald Trump for having frequently ruled against the president’s immigration agenda.

The decision is likely to be appealed.

