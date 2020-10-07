(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals panel rejected President Donald Trump’s latest bid to block the Manhattan district attorney from getting his tax filings and other financial records.

Trump has so far failed in all his courtroom efforts, including in the U.S. Supreme Court, to block a criminal subpoena for the material from his accountants at Mazars USA.

The New York-based appeals court also said on Wednesday that Vance has agreed that Trump can seek to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court before the District Attorneys enforces the subpoena.

The ruling comes after the New York Times disclosed information from Trump’s closely-guarded tax records.

