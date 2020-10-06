Oct 6, 2020
Trump Loses Effort to Block New Jersey Ballot-Counting Plan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign can’t block New Jersey officials from accepting mail-in ballots up to two days after Election Day even without a postmark, because doing so would discourage absentee voting during the pandemic, a federal judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp on Tuesday denied a request from the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee for a preliminary injunction against the voting measures, saying New Jersey’s legislature was within its rights to set new voting rules during the public-health crisis.
