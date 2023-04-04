(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court has denied former President Donald Trump’s latest push to block a group of former White House advisers from testifying before a federal jury investigating efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, court records show.

Trump has been appealing a ruling from last month rejecting his executive privilege challenge to efforts by Special Counsel Jack Smith to question former top administration officials. The proceedings are largely sealed, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed information about the appeal. On Tuesday, the court entered an order denying an emergency motion from Trump’s team to stop the lower court ruling from taking effect.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.